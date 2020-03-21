Coronavirus COVID-19: UPSC postpones personality test for IAS, IFS till further notice

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the personality tests of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019. The test was scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2020 to April 3,2020.

Issuing a notice UPSC said, ''Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests(Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020 are deferred till further orders.''

Meanwhile, UPSC council said that the new dates will be announced later after reviewing the ongoing situation of health emergency.

UPSC personality test is the third and final stage in the selection process of civil servants in India.

The main examination was conducted from September 20 to September 29, 2019. The result of the same was announced on January 15, 2020. The further updates regarding UPSC exams can be obtained for their official website.

This is not the first incident of exam being postponed in the country after the virus outbreak. Earlier, on March 19 the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that all upcoming board exams will remain postponed till March 31. Releasing a circular in its Twitter handle CBSE shared the information.

The annual exams of many schools in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were canceled after reports of coronavirus positive cases.

Coronavirus cases have hit more than 200 in India with 4 people dying from it.