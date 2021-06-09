COVID-19 vaccination: Here's how to make a correction in your certificate on Co-WIN platform

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday (June 9, 2021) allowed beneficiaries to make a correction in their COVID-19 vaccination certificates through the Co-WIN portal.

Anyone who has taken the vaccine jab and has got an 'inadvertent error' on their vaccination certificates, can now correct it themselves.

Here's how to make a correction in your COVID-19 vaccination certificate on Co-WIN platform:

1. Visit the Co-WIN website at http://cowin.gov.in.

2. Click on 'Register/ Sign In yourself' option.

3. Fill in your mobile number and enter the OTP received on your phone.

4. Click on 'Raise an Issue' option shown on the right side of your registered mobile number.



5. Click on 'Correction in Certificate' on 'What is the issue?' option.

6. Select the box (Name, year of birth, gender) and enter the correct details.

7. Click on continue and submit the form.

Please note that a person can edit their certificate only once and the updated information will appear on their final certificates.

Meanwhile, more than 23.90 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered through 33,44,533 sessions across India, as per the official report on Wednesday morning.

