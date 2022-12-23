Covid variant BF.7 found in India: Check symptoms, precautions and advisory here

New Delhi: China is experiencing another Covid-19 surge. There have been four occurrences of the Omicron sub-variant BF, which is thought to be the cause of the recent increase in Covid-19 infections in China. So far, 7 variants have been found in India. The first two cases from Gujarat and two from Odisha have been reported earlier. This sub-variant has already been found in the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, France, and several other nations. Since relaxing its strict zero-Covid policy limitations in response to huge backlash, China has stopped testing people. People had to take tests almost daily until the beginning of this month in order to enter public spaces with a negative test result.

The 1.4 billion-person nation is currently dealing with an increase in cases while also reducing testing standards, thus questions have been raised about whether it is viable to follow any improvements without testing. In event of a COVID breakout in their areas, the Medical Association has advised its state and local branches to take the required precautions. The IMA also urged all of its members to act proactively, as they have in the past, to stop the spread.

Omicron sub-variant BF.7: What we know about this variant so far

A branch of the Omicron variation BA.5 is BF.7. Due to its great transmission potential, it has the strongest capacity for infection. It can infect even people who have received a vaccination due to its shorter incubation time and greater capacity for reinfection.

Covid-19: Omicron Sub-variant symptoms

New symptoms:

The new variant displays symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough, that are comparable to those of an upper respiratory infection.

Some of the serious symptoms are mentioned below:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Loss of speech or mobility, or confusion

Chest pain

Omicron sub-variant BF.7: Precautions

It is more important than ever to act in a Covid-appropriate manner, especially with Christmas and New Year's celebrations just around the corner. The basic measures that can help stop a potential spread still include wearing a mask, avoiding social situations, and washing your hands.

During these months in India, the common cold, cough, and other seasonal ailments are also prevalent. However, you must not disregard these signs. Get a Covid test done right away if you or someone around exhibits the aforementioned symptoms, and practise self-isolation.

Omicron sub-variant BF.7: Advisory

Face masks must be worn in all public settings. 2. It is crucial to maintain social distance. 3. Consistent hand washing with sanitizers or soap and water. 4. Public events like weddings, social or political gatherings, etc., should be avoided. 5. Refrain from going abroad. 6. Seek medical attention if you experience any symptoms such a fever, sore throat, cough, loose stools, etc. 7. Obtain your COVID immunisation as soon as possible, including the precautionary dosage. 8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time

Omicron sub-variant BF.7: Situation of vaccination in India

The country has a really good vaccination programme in place. More than 220 million shots have been given as of midday on December 22 according to the live dashboard on the Co-Win website, comprising 102.71 crore first doses, 95.10 crore second doses, and 22.19 crore "precaution" or booster doses. Almost all Indians above the age of 12 have received first and second doses in considerable quantities.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, will hold a meeting with state health ministers today at 3 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation and planning. Meanwhile, The government of India on Friday (December 22) approved the use of Nasal vaccine of Covid-19. which will be used as a heterologous booster.