COVID19: India records highest-ever single day vaccination coverage with over 93 lakh doses administered

New Delhi: India on Friday (August 27) administered over 93 lakh doses under its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.

In another significant achievement, India's COVID -19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crores as per the 7 pm provisional report issued today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in an official statement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the achievement as "historic" and congratulated the citizens of the country. "Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind said we cannot rest until every individual is vaccinated."We are making progress on vaccination but our work is far from over. We have a long way to go and we cannot rest till every eligible individual is vaccinated. I urge you to keep contributing to raise awareness about vaccination," he tweeted.

According to the statement of MoHFW, 60,07,654 first doses and 23,36,159 second doses were administered today taking the cumulative figures of first and second dose to 47,91,48,993 and 14,17,94,587 respectively.