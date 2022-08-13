NewsIndia
TIRANGA YATRA

Cow HITS former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister during 'Tiranga Yatra' on Road - WATCH

Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel was injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. He, along with a few others, were hit by a cattle that rushed into the procession. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday (August 13, 2022) suffered injuries in his left leg after a galloping cow rammed into the "Tiranga Yatra" being led by him. The incident reportedly took place during the "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana.

According to the reports, the former Gujarat deputy CM suffered a minor fracture in his left leg during the incident. The leaders present at the spot also informed that a few others were thrown down to the ground as well due to the impact. 

A video clip of the incident has surfaced, in which, Patel can be seen holding a tricolour while surrounded by a group his supporters when a galloping cow crashes into the gathering hitting several people. The cow brushed past ex-Gujarat deputy CM who could be seen losing his balance and falling to the ground.

Later, the video shows a group of people holding Indian flags rushing to the aid of the former Minister after he is hit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a three-day "Tiranga campaign", from August 13-15, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today, throughout the nation, a Tiranga yatra is being conducted as part of this campaign.

Tiranga Yatrahar ghar tiranga yatraGujarat Deputy CMNitin Patel

