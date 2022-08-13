New Delhi: Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday (August 13, 2022) suffered injuries in his left leg after a galloping cow rammed into the "Tiranga Yatra" being led by him. The incident reportedly took place during the "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Kadi town of Gujarat's Mehsana.

According to the reports, the former Gujarat deputy CM suffered a minor fracture in his left leg during the incident. The leaders present at the spot also informed that a few others were thrown down to the ground as well due to the impact.

A video clip of the incident has surfaced, in which, Patel can be seen holding a tricolour while surrounded by a group his supporters when a galloping cow crashes into the gathering hitting several people. The cow brushed past ex-Gujarat deputy CM who could be seen losing his balance and falling to the ground.

Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today, he has been admitted to a hospital. He, along with a few others, was injured after a herd of cattle entered the procession and a commotion ensued. pic.twitter.com/UEddbLBlss — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Stray cow attacks Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel during "Har Ghar Tiranga" yatra in Mehsana. pic.twitter.com/pwlmqRi7nT — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 13, 2022

Later, the video shows a group of people holding Indian flags rushing to the aid of the former Minister after he is hit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a three-day "Tiranga campaign", from August 13-15, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today, throughout the nation, a Tiranga yatra is being conducted as part of this campaign.