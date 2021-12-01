हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Crime in Delhi down by 16.8 per cent in 2020: Govt citing NCRB data

MoS Home said the Delhi Police has taken several concrete measures to curb incidents of crime.

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a 16.8-per cent dip in incidents of crime in 2020 as compared to 2019, according to the NCRB, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles the data on crime as reported to it by the states and Union territories, which is published as "Crime in India".

The published reports are available till 2020, he added.

"As per the published reports, there is a decline of 16.8 per cent in the total IPC crimes registered in NCT of Delhi during the year 2020 as compared to the year 2019," Rai said.

He said the Delhi Police has taken several concrete measures to curb incidents of crime such as dynamic identification of crime-prone areas and deployment of police resources, including pickets, foot-patrolling, PCR vans and emergency response vehicles (ERVs), to enhance visibility.

The steps taken also include the identification, surveillance and arrest of active criminals, integrated patrolling by the local police, the PCR staff and the traffic police, and community-policing programmes, the minister said.

