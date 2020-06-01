हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Buddh Nagar

CrPC Sec 144 extended till June 30 in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday extended till June 30 the curbs imposed across Noida and Greater Noida under CrPC section 144 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

File Photo
File Photo

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Monday extended till June 30 the curbs imposed across Noida and Greater Noida under CrPC section 144 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Political, social, sports or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the police said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars assembly of four or more people.

"Restrictions under CrPC section 144 will remain in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar till June 30 (in case there is no other related order issued prior to it)," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under Indian Penal Code?section?188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said in the order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 470 positive cases of coronavirus, including seven deaths, while 299 patients have been discharged after treatment, according to official figures.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Section 144 lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
