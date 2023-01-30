Curtains to Come Down on Bharat Jodo Yatra Today, Closing Ceremony to be Held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar

New Delhi: The curtains will come down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra today (January 30) with a ceremony at the party headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will unfurl the national flag at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters and also unveil a memorial for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which the rally would take place at the stadium. Several Opposition leaders are also likely to attend the closing ceremony as Kharge had extended invitations to the presidents of over 20 parties.

The invitations were reportedly sent to Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC), Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Janata Dal (Secular).

While parties such as NC, PDP, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, and DMK are likely to have a presence at the rally, there is uncertainty over the participation of leaders from SP, BSP, and TMC.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra travlled through 12 states, two UTs and covered over 4,000 km

The foot march, which concluded with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday, traversed through as many as 12 states and two Union territories since its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे सुंदर और गहरा अनुभव है।



यह अंत नहीं है, पहला कदम है, यह एक शुरुआत है! pic.twitter.com/XcImeAsVDu January 29, 2023

During the course of the yatra, Gandhi, the former Congress chief, addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, and 13 media interactions.

He also had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.