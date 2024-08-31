Cyclone Asna Likely To Move Gujarat; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning about cyclone Asna, which is currently a deep depression over the Arabian Sea. The Cyclone is bringing heavy rains to Gujarat but is expected to shift West-Northwest over the Northeast Arabian Sea and move from the Indian Coast within the next 24 hours.

The weather department also stated that the deep depression has been moving at a speed of 14 km per hour with a latitude of 23.6° N and a longitude of 66.4°E, 250 km West of Naliya in Gujarat, 160 km South-South West of Karachi in Pakistan, and 350 km East- Southeast of Pasni in Pakistan.

On Friday, IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav informed that light to moderate rains can prevail over Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar of Gujarat.

In last 24 hours, the regions of Kachchh received heavy rainfall, with the state receiving 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the IMD scientist.

"Kachchh has received very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours...Gujarat has received 882 mm of rainfall since June 1, which is 50% more than normal...Saurashtra and Kachchh regions have also recorded more than normal rainfall...Light to moderate rains are expected for Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today.", Yadav said in a statement, ANI reported.

IMD on Thursday also issued a warning for heavy rainfall over the area of Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Swarka and Kutch.

Due to ongoing floods in Gujarat from continuous rainfall, the road linking Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

Additionally, a section of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away by the flooding, disrupting commuter travel.