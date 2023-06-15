Cyclone Biparjoy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews Preparedness; Armed Forces, NDRF Teams On Stand-By

New Delhi: As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches Gujarat's coastal areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces to tackle the storm. "Spoke to all three Service Chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the Armed Forces for the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'. The Armed Forces are ready to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation or contingency due to the cyclone," tweeted Singh. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast on the evening of June 15 and traverse all along the Rann up to Rajasthan.

Around 4,500 people have been shifted from their homes to shelter homes as a precautionary safety measure ahead of cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also prepared itself to overcome the challenges posed by the effects of the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' along the Rann up to Rajasthan. Gujarat, Inspector General, Border Security Force Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj to oversee the measures being adopted to mitigate the devastating effects posed by the cyclone and took stock of readiness to deal with any contingency.

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.