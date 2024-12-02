Cyclone Fengal: Schools Closed In THESE Andhra Pradesh Districts Due To Heavy Rain - Check

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states including, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh after Cyclone Fengal made landfall on Saturday evening and caused the city to brace for potential disruptions like waterlogging etc.

Due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal, the Collectors of Chittoor and Annamayya districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions today.

The order includes that government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centers will remain closed. Authorities have also warned of strict action against those who fail to comply with the order.

Meanwhile, parents and students in Nellore and Tirupati districts have also appealed for a holiday, citing concerns over the severe weather conditions.



The authorities have already advised fishermen not to venture out to sea and have urged farmers to take necessary precautions.

Chief Minister Chandrababu held a review meeting on Cyclone Fengal and alerted the administration, urging all to take necessary precautions.

The weather forecaster also issued a red alert for Kerala, an orange alert for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and a yellow alert for Telangana on Monday, December 2.

Telangana Weather Update

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a Yellow Alert for the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, and Bhupalpally in Telangana.

School Closed In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the government has also declared holidays for schools and colleges in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet districts due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.