Cyclone Yaas: Parents in Odisha rush to name newborns 'Yaas', around 750 births recorded

New Delhi: At least 750 births were registered in Odisha's 10 districts with most of the children being born on Tuesday night, incidentally it was on that night when Cyclonic storm 'Yaas' was approaching the country's eastern coast.

Now, families are rushing to name their newborns after the menacing storm 'Yaas', officials were quoted as saying by PTI. The storm made its landfall near Bahanaga, 50 km south of Balasore district on Tuesday night ripping through the state and causing widespread destruction.

Cyclone Yaas barreled though coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters.

An official statement issued by the Women and Child Development department said birth reports came from as many as 10 districts with Balasore recording 58 births, Bhaddrak 98 births, Cuttack 61 births, Jagatsinghpur 84 births, Jajpur 69 births, Keonjhar 55 births, Mayurbhanj 36 births, Kendrapara 166 births, Khurda 95 births and Puri 10.

'Yaas' is said to have originated from the Persian language and it means Jasmin in English. The term 'Yaas' was suggested by Oman, which refers to ‘a tree that has a good fragrance’.

Yaas was the second cyclonic storm to hit the Indian coast. Earlier, Cyclone Tauktae had made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night and affected several coastal districts of Maharashtra.