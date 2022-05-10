New York: The Pulitzer Prize for feature photography went to Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui of Reuters for photos of the Covid-19 toll in India. Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan in July. Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music were announced at 3 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday. The winner's list included The Washington Post, including Indians Abidi, Irshad Mattoo, Dave, and the late Siddiqui of Reuters in Journalism.

The Pulitzer Prizes also awarded a special citation to journalists of Ukraine, acknowledging their "courage, endurance and commitment" in covering the ongoing Russian invasion that began earlier this year. Last August, the Pulitzer board granted a special citation to Afghan journalists who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their own war-torn country.

Jurors of journalism's top honours also recognized coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer along with Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for their images of Covid's toll on India. Siddiqui was killed last year while covering a clash between Afghan special forces and Taliban insurgents.

A Reuters picture by Adnan Abidi of a woman in Ghaziabad seeking oxygen for her husband

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the Jan 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, an attack on democracy that was a shocking start to a tumultuous year that also saw the end of the United States' longest war, in Afghanistan.

Five Getty Images photographers were awarded one of the two prizes in breaking news photography for their coverage of the riot. The other prize awarded in breaking news photography went to Los Angeles Times correspondent and photographer Marcus Yam, for work related to the fall of Kabul.

