Darul Uloom Deoband bans entry of politicians inside campus till Lok Sabha election

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, India's leading Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband on Monday issued a statement announcing prohibitions on the entry of leaders and politicians inside its campus.

The restriction on the entry of politicians will be imposed till the end of Lok Sabha election and it has been supported by other Madrassa operators and Deobandi ulemas.

Madrassa Shekhul Hind vice-chancellor Mufti Asad Qasim said according to Vice-Chancellor of Darul Uloom Deoband Abdul Qasim Nomani most of the political parties, who visit Darool Uloom try to use the institution for electoral mileage.

Qasim said that the parties try to portray before the media that they have the support of Darul Uloom. "Darul Uloom is only an educational institution. In the past, it has been shown in the media that top leaders from various political parties have gone to Darul Uloom and have gained its support. Although Darul Uloom Deoband has repeatedly said that the institution has no affiliation with politics or any political leader. Hence, keeping this in media, a statement has been released by Abdul Qasim Nomani that no student or teacher will meet or held any political debate with any politician or leader."

He added that those who want to visit the campus in the capacity of an ordinary visitor or after the Lok Sabha election are most welcome.

Deoband Ulema Mohammad Qari Ishad said, "Every time election dates come close, political leaders are seen visiting the institution on a regular basis. And they portray before media that they have the support of Darul Ulema. These things lead to affect the image of the institution. The decision to keep political leaders away from the institution is laudable."