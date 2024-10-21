J&K Terror Attack: At least seven people were killed after terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said. The victims who lost their lives in the attack include a doctor and six labourers

The terrorists who carried out the attack are yet to be identified. The attack took place when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Following the attack, reactions started to pour in from political leaders condemning the attack. Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dubbed it “a despicable act” and said that those involved in this heinous act will not be spared. He also expressed grief and extended his condolences towards the families of those who lost their lives.

“The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah said in a post on X.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla, and Gurmeet Singh. According to officials, the terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered his tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack and extended deepest condolences to their families. "I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent laborers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project. I offer my humble tribute to the martyred laborers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery," Gadkari said in a post on X.

In a series of posts on X, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack and said that J&K Police, Army, and Security forces have been given full freedom to ensure that those who are behind this heinous crime do not go unpunished.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces,” Sinha said.

“Our brave personnel are on the ground & they will ensure terrorists pay a very heavy price for their action. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the families in this hour of grief,” the J&K LG said in another post.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers, the officials said. Top security officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, have reached the spot to assess and take stock of the situation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the number of casualties in the attack may go up.

"The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he said in a post on X.

Abdullah condemned the attack, which came barely four days after he was sworn in as the chief minister of the Union Territory.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," he said in another post on the microblogging platform.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. "Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families," she said in a post on X before the officials revised the death toll in the incident.

In a post on X, People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone said: "Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice."

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack and said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere in the Union Territory. He urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.

(With PTI Inputs)