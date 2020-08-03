हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

DCGI allows Serum Institute to conduct phase II+III trials of Oxford University vaccine COVISHIELD for COVID-19

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the COVID-19 tests around India crossed a two-crore mark on Monday.

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday (August 3, 2020) gave approval to the Serum Institute of India in Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine (COVISHIELD) in India. 

The DCGI's nod will now hasten the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

Notably, India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is also dropping and remains one of the lowest in the world. With a further fall, the current CFR has come down to 2.11% on Monday. 

"This is the outcome of the well-conceived and effectively implemented strategy of "Test, Track and Treat" which has guided the COVID management in the country," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They added, "The management strategy of COVID-19 also focuses on early detection and isolation of cases with seamless patient management and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to increase in recoveries across the country."

A total of 40,574 patients recovered in the last 24 hours across India. This takes the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 11,86,203 and the Recovery Rate to 65.77%.

The gap now between the recovered cases and the active cases has increased to 6,06,846.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the COVID-19 tests around India crossed a two-crore mark on Monday.

As of now, a total of 2,02,02,858 coronavirus tests have been conducted pan India.

