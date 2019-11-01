close

Decision in Ayodhya case important for whole world: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday said that the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case will be important for whole world. 

New Delhi: Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey at Zee News' India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday said that the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case will be important for whole world. 

The verdict on the Ayodhya case is to be delivered before November 17. A 40-day hearing in the case ended on October 16. The matter was being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi.

Of the upcoming verdict, Pandey said, "We will respectfully accept the decision of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya matter. The decision in the case is important for the whole world."

Highlighting about his ministry and its achievements, that since 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, an atmosphere of skill development has been created in every village of the country. 

"Previous governments did not focus on skill development, but after 2014, skill development from city to village was encouraged. Whatever PM Modi has done is based on his experience. Everywhere the focus is on skill development," he said. 

"PM Modi will soon launch the third phase of skill development. He emphasises on skill development. We will educate the youth in the world's best skill development," the union minister added.

India Ka DNAIndia ka DNA conclaveMahendra Nath PandeyNarendra Modi
