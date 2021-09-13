Decline in COVID-19 cases, India reports less than 30,000 new infections, 291 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: India on Monday witnessed a significant decline in daily new cases of COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, India reported a single-day rise of 27,254 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 33,264,175.

''Of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 20,240 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths,'' the Health Ministry said.

During this period, active cases of COVID-19 infections also declined by nearly 10,652 and now stand at 3,74,269. The COVID-19 related death toll has reached 44,28, 74 with 219 daily fatalities reported on Monday, according to the data released at 8 am.

“The active cases have declined to 3,74,269, constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent,” the health ministry said. The number of active cases declined by 10,652 in a span of 24 hours, it said.

India reports 27,254 new #COVID19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,32,64,175

Active cases: 3,74,269

Total recoveries: 3,24,47,032

“A total of 54,30,14,076 samples for Covid-19 tested up to 12 September. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday," according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26% per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 14 days. The Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11% per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 80 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 32,44,70,32, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 74.38 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

