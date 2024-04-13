Dedicated Doctors Sacrifice Eid Celebration To Serve Kashmir People

Srinagar: In the crowded corridors of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir, amidst the joyous Eid celebrations, a group of dedicated doctors found themselves on the front lines of a different kind of festivity – a celebration of life, marked by selfless service and unwavering commitment.

Dr Sajad (name changed) little knew that he would have to spend this Eid at the hospital after his holiday plans were sidelined by his duty roster at the surgery department. However, he exemplified the spirit of sacrifice as he prepared to spend Eid in the service of those in need.

Alongside his colleagues, Dr Sajad and Dr Nahida (name changed) embarked on a journey that would test not only their medical expertise but also their resilience and selflessness towards the medical profession. As they geared up for lifesaving surgeries and patient care, they were unaware of the challenges that awaited them.

As the festive day approached, the team of doctors faced an unrelenting influx of patients, with referrals pouring in from across the valley's tertiary care hospitals. However, despite the festive atmosphere outside, within the walls of SMHS Hospital, every second counted as the doctors raced against time to save lives.

"When one has committed to a profession of service, there is no turning back," he remarked, underscoring the profound dedication that defines their work.

While people exchanged Eid pleasantries, for Dr. Sajad and his colleagues, there was hardly any time to respond to calls from home. One of the doctors at the hospital received repeated calls from his elder brother, eager to convey Eid greetings to his younger brother.

But these doctors remain unfazed by being away from their homes, driven by their commitment to serve their community and uphold their professional responsibilities.

Dr. Nahida says that she feels more energized about her work, and it does not affect her that she is performing her duties on a festive day. “This is what I have been dreaming of. I chose the medical profession with a passion, and today, even if it requires more sacrifices, it gives me satisfaction,” she says.

Dr. Iqbal Saleem, a prominent figure in the valley's medical community, lauded the selfless act of the doctors and paramedics who dedicated themselves to a 24-hour shift during Eid. He emphasized the importance of recognizing their tireless efforts beyond their professional commitments.

During their shift, the team of doctors attended to an astonishing 1155 patients, with 56 requiring admissions. Among them, a significant 60% were victims of road accidents, highlighting the critical role played by the hospital in emergency care.

As the day ended and Eid festivities continued outside, the doctors at SMHS Hospital remained steadfast in their mission, embodying the true spirit of service and sacrifice. Their dedication serves as a poignant reminder of the everyday heroes working tirelessly to safeguard the health and well-being of their community, even in the face of personal sacrifice.

In the corridors of SMHS Hospital, amidst the echoes of bustling activity, a silent celebration unfolded – a celebration of humanity, compassion, and selflessness, epitomized by the tireless efforts of these unsung heroes.