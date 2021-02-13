हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
republic day violence

Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort as part of Republic Day violence probe

Deep Sidhu (Left) and Iqbal Singh (Right).

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday (february 13) took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmer's tractor parade, a police officer said.

Sidhu, according to police, was a "prominent player" behind the January 26 violence and vandalism at the Red Fort. He was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana on Monday night (February 8) by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell and was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court the next day. 

The team probing the case will inspect the historical monument to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at the spot and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, the officer added.

Iqbal Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night (February 9) by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The Delhi police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.

Of them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26. 

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.

