'Deeply regrettable': Technical malfunction led to 'accidental firing of missile' into Pakistan, says Defence Ministry

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday said that a "technical malfunction" in the course of routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing of a missile'' into Pakistan on March 9.
The Defence Ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the "incident is deeply regrettable".
#MoD statement on accidental firing of a missile.
Read here for more: https://t.co/bA6M6Kgwup @rajnathsingh @adgpi @PIB_India @indiannavy @IAF_MCC @drajaykumar_ias @AjaybhattBJP4UK @PIBHindi @DRDO_India @IndiaCoastGuard @DefProdnIndia @sjaju1 @IndiainPakistan
— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) March 11, 2022
The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.
The Defence Ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it. "On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," it said in a statement.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.