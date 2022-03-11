हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India

'Deeply regrettable': Technical malfunction led to 'accidental firing of missile' into Pakistan, says Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry on Friday said a "technical malfunction" in the course of routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing of a missile'' into Pakistan on March 9.

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday said that a "technical malfunction" in the course of routine maintenance led to the "accidental firing of a missile'' into Pakistan on March 9.

The Defence Ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the "incident is deeply regrettable".

 

 

The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.

The Defence Ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it. "On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," it said in a statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added. 

