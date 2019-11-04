Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on two-day Russia visit on Monday night

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday night will embark on his two-day Russia visit to co-chair 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) in Moscow. Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7.

During his visit, the Defence Minister is expected to hold extensive discussions with Defence Minister of Russia, General Sergei Shoigu, covering all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation.

Singh is scheduled to inaugurate, along with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Mr Denis Manturov, ‘India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference’. The conference will discuss ways to promote defence industrial cooperation between India and Russia, technology transfer and investment in India in the defence industry under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

He is also scheduled to visit St Petersburg where he will place a wreath at the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery honouring the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the Second World War. Singh may visit Russian defence production facilities in and around St Petersburg.