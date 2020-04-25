Delhi agrees to implement MHA's order, allows standalone shops, stores to open amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to implement the Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxations. In a major relief to shopkeepers and buyers, the state government has allowed all neighbourhood, and standalone shops and stores in residential areas to open, provided they follow social distancing norms along with safety precautions. The move is seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since March 24.

A Delhi government official said that while non-essential shops have been allowed to open, no activity will take place in any containment zones in the state. At present, there are 92 containment zones in the national capital.

The shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, are allowed to operate, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions, such as wearing face masks, gloves and maintaining social-distancing norms during the ongoing lockdown.

The government order, however, had said that malls, shopping complexes, liquor, cigarette and tobbaco shops, and sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms would continue to remain shut. Restaurants, salon and barber shops will also be not allowed to function as they do not fall under the shop category.

Earlier on April 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to the coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotpots.

The Union Home Ministry had on April 24 issued a notification, where permissions to open small shops and trades in the country had been granted from Saturday. However, the notification had barred relaxation for big malls and shopping centers, where social distancing could be maintained.