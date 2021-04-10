Delhi announces COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants, buses to operate at 50% capacity, check complete list here

New Delhi: With a surge in a coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government announced stricter guidelines on Saturday (April 10, 2021).

The city has prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings.

Also, Delhi Metro and DTC buses to operate only at 50 per cent capacity. The Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy in view of the rising coronavirus cases, it said.

The number of guests at weddings has been limited at 50 and not more than 20 people are allowed in funeral gatherings.

Travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air will require a negative RT-PCR report, those without such report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The DDMA stated that restaurants, bars will operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

It said colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi.

Apart from that, swimming pools will also remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and international events.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had confirmed that no lockdown will be imposed despite the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

The CM said that there is a need to remove age criteria and scale up the COVID-19 vaccination process to curb the COVID surge.

"If we have enough doses and the age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have the vaccine for 7-10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale-up vaccination. There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,235, according to the city Health Department.