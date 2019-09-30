Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Goa airport after engine catches fire

In a midnight scare, a Goa-Delhi Indigo flight made an emergency landing on Sunday at Dabolim airport soon after take-off as left engine catches fire. Goa Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Agriculture Director, OSD to Environment minister were on board the flight when the incident happened. All the passengers and crew members were evacuated safely from the aircraft. An investigation has been launched in the matter to find out the cause behind the accident.

Sources said that Goa to Delhi IndiGo flight took off from Dabolim airport on late Sunday night and smoke was detected coming out of the left engine of the plane few minutes after the take-off. The pilots immediately decided to make an emergency landing.

Earlier on Friday (September 27), an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh with 144 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Chandigarh airport due to a technical snag in the engine. The flight however landed safely and no one got injured in the incident.