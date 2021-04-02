Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to chair an emergency meeting with Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain and other officials in the national capital on Friday (April 2) in the view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Delhi reported 2,790 COVID-19 infections on Thursday pushing the cumulative total to 6,65,220.

After the addition of cases on Thursday, the national capital’s active cases breached the 10,000-mark.

Delhi also reported 1,121 recoveries, while its death toll has risen to 11,036 with over nine new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The city has been consistently recording over 1,500 cases over the last few days. This sudden surge, also termed as a second wave by the authorities, have forced the AAP-led Delhi government to rethink and reconsider the COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Additionally, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday revealed that COVID-19 testing in the national capital will be increased to 80,000 per day, as per news agency ANI reports.

Listing out Delhi government’s plan to fight this sudden surge, the health minister also added that an ample number of beds is available in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi authorities have also started conducting random COVID-19 testing at Airports, Railway stations and bus terminals for passengers arriving in the city from other states.

In the wake of the rising cases, the government had already put in place guidelines to restrict the number of guests attending a gathering at 100, while funerals can be attended by over 50 people. These guidelines remain in place till the end of this month, which is April 30.

Last week, the Delhi Health minister also addressed the rumors around a second lockdown. Denying all the possibilities and echoing CM Arvind Kejriwal’s words, Satyendar Jain revealed that a second lockdown in the city is "not a solution".

"As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," said Satyendar Jain.

"Compared to other states, the situation in Delhi is under control. The testing rate is 5% more than the national average. People should not be careless and wear masks as much as possible,” he added.

