Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges Centre to debate with farmers and clear doubts on farm laws

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border on Sunday (December 27) where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the new agricultural laws. He challenged the Central government leaders to an open debate with farmer leaders on the farm laws.

While addressing the protesting farmers at the Singu border he said, "I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more.”

Kejriwal also made an appeal to the government to listen to the farmers and rescind the farm laws.

"Our farmers are forced to sleep on the streets in the open amid the cold, since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the farm laws. Farmers are being called as anti-national, if they become anti-national who will feed you?," he added

The chief minister was addressing the protesting farmers at a Kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab Academy of the Delhi government to mark the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.