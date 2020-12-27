Protesting farmers bang utensils at Delhi borders during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' address

New Delhi: As the farmers protest entered its 32nd day, a group of farmers opposed the laws of the government by banging metal utensils and making noise while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the people of the country on Sunday through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni appealed to the Prime Minister to listen to the "Mann ki Baat" of farmers and voices of other people as well, IANS reported. Gurnam Singh is the Haryana state President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and is one of the prominent leaders leading the farmer agitation.

Since November 26, the protesting farmers have been camping at the borders of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. While the farmers protest on the streets against the three farm laws saying that the laws are not in the interest of the farmers, the Centre has said opposition parties are misleading the farmers.

The next round of talks between the two sides is set for December 29.

A letter was sent on the request of the government on Saturday by the leaders of 40 farmer organisations protesting under the banner of the `Samyukta Kisan Morcha` citing the date and time of the next round of talks, with four major demands for the talks.

These demands by the farmer leaders include: the procedures to be followed to repeal the three central farm laws; the procedure and provisions for legal guarantee for procurement on profitable Minimum Support Price (MSP) as suggested by the National Farmers Commission for all farmers and agricultural commodities; amendments to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020, which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance; and necessary changes in the draft of Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, to protect the interests of farmers.