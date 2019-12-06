Delhi CM Kejriwal launches booklet on life and works of Ambedkar for schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government introduced a booklet on the life and works of B R Ambedkar in the curriculum for classes 6 to 8 on Friday. Launching the booklet on Ambedkar's 64th death anniversary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped that private schools will also incorporate it into their curriculum.

Ambedkar, who is known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution", died on December 6, 1956. His death anniversary is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas" across the country.

The Delhi CM said, "By describing Ambedkar just as a leader of Dalits, people have belittled his contribution to the society," adding "Only a few people know that he contributed to the formation of the Reserve Bank of India, granting women equal rights in the Hindu Code Bill, farmers welfare... We want to tell everything to our children."

Kejriwal said that this booklet is just the first draft, and added that "We will refine it, include the suggestions of teachers and students. After a few years, we will be able to develop a full syllabus on Ambedkar, which can be taught in every school of the country."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Ambedkar could not be taught just in the form of a biography, but "We want to take his thoughts and ideas to classrooms."