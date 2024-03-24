Advertisement
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ARREST

Delhi CM Kejriwal's First Directive In ED Custody Leaves Minister Atishi Emotional

In his directive, CM asked the Jal Board and the concerned ministry to maintain adequate supply of drinking water in areas facing shortage.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 10:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since Thursday in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, has reportedly issued his first directive regarding the city government's operations, according to sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In his directive, CM Arvind Kejriwal asked the Jal Board and the concerned ministry to maintain adequate supply of drinking water in areas facing shortage. 

Kejriwal was arrested from his official residence and was subsequently remanded to their custody until March 28 by a court on Friday. "He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources told PTI. AAP revealed that the directive from Kejriwal pertains to the Water department of the city government. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi addressed a press conference and read out the order sent by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the Water Department. She said, " Even under such circumstances, his focus remains on the welfare of the people of Delhi and addressing their concerns, rather than his personal situation." She further said that the CM’s letter made her emotional.   

Inspite of the oppositions pressure on Kejriwal to resign after sent to custody, the AAP has maintained that Kejriwal will continue to serve as the Chief Minister, reaffirming their stance even in the event of his potential imprisonment. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that he can remain in power until proven guilty. He also added that the AAP will seek court’s approval to set up office in jail if requirement be.  

