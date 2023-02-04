New Delhi: For preparations for the much-awaited G20 Summit in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has requested the Centre for a grant of Rs 927 crore. Sisodia, in a letter to the Central government, appealed for the funds in order to undertake special development work ahead of the coveted international summit this year. Sisodia explained that he felt compelled to turn to the Center for funds as it will be a tough task for the Delhi government to allocate funds with its already limited resources.

Manish Sisodia had addressed the letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He promised to extend full cooperation with the Government in order to host a successful G20 summit.

Delhi government departments have prepared a plan for infrastructure development and various activities and programmes in the city. These include beautification work around the venues for G20 summit events and for hosting different activities and programmes at prominent places in the city, he said.

G20 सम्मेलन के आयोजन के लिए दिल्ली सरकार हर तरह का सहयोग देगी ताकि बैठक सफल हो और इस दौरान आने वाले मेहमान देश की अच्छी छवि लेकर जाए।



इसकी तैयारी के लिए केंद्र सरकार से 927 करोड़ रुपये की अतिरिक्त सहायता माँगी है ताकि इसकी तैयारियों को युद्धस्तर पर पूरा किया जा सके। pic.twitter.com/DnTltHfqAS February 4, 2023

The Centre has not been paying anything to Delhi as its share in central taxes and also did not provide any additional grant to the city government, Sisodia claimed.

Even the funds being given to civic bodies in states as per their population are not being provided to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), he alleged.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November last year with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

India is hosting a series of events and meetings ahead of the G20 summit later this year.

(With PTI Inputs)