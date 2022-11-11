topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI EXCISE POLICY

Delhi Excise Policy case: Sambit Patra lashes out at Manish Sisodia, says 'he crushed phones to ERASE evidence'

Sambit Patra also claimed an advance payment of Rs 100 crore was taken from two businessmen who have been arrested

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:03 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Delhi Excise Policy case: Sambit Patra lashes out at Manish Sisodia, says 'he crushed phones to ERASE evidence'

New Delhi: Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, November 11, 2022, launched another attack on the AAP over the controversial excise policy and said that the policy details were shared with the friends of Delhi minister Manish Sisodia.

"The excise policy was made public on July 5, 2021, but a copy of the policy was leaked on May 31, 2021, to the friends of Manish Sisodia that included manufacturers and cartels," BJP leader Sambi Patra claimed in a tweet on Friday.

Patra also claimed an advance payment of Rs 100 crore was taken from two businessmen who have been arrested. 

"Two businessmen were arrested in the case and advance payment worth Rs 100 crores were taken from these two businessmen, their companies," Patra said in another tweet.

"When the whole excise policy issue came as a scam, and a CBI probe was initiated, 140 mobile phones were changed by 34 people including accused number one Manish Sisodia. These phones were crushed to erase digital evidence," claimed the BJP leader. 

Also Read: Delhi Excise Policy case: Rs 100 crore bribe given, 140 phones changed to destroy evidence, says ED

Sisodia has been made the prime accused in an FIR registered by CBI to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the new state excise policy 2021-22.BJP`s allegations came at a time when the AAP started campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The Election Commission has declared the date for Delhi civic body elections, and 250 seats of MCD will go to poll on December 4. The nomination process for the polls has also started. November 14 is the last date for nominations, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

Live Tv

Delhi excise policydelhi liquor scam caseSambit PatraManish SisodiaAAP

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup