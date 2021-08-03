Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia meets traders, briefs them on new GST amendment bill

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia met representatives of trade unions of various markets in Delhi.

The passage of the Delhi GST Amendment Bill has benefited millions of traders in Delhi. Happy traders submitted a thank you memorandum to the Finance Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia briefed the traders in detail about these 15 comments. He said earlier traders had to conduct a GST audit every year and now it will not be required.

The GST audit was causing a lot of distress to the traders and they were also facing a lot of financial burden.

Earlier, when GST 3B was late, there was a rule of interest on the entire output tax. Now, after changing section 50, interest will have to be paid only on net cash liability.

Earlier, there was a provision for tax and penalty in case of stoppage or zabati. Rules have now been tightened to check the evasion of GST by making bogus firms. This will also clamp down on the mastermind of the theft.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has been taking suggestions from delhi traders from time to time and formulates its policies based on those suggestions.

He told the traders that the doors of the Delhi government are always open for them and traders can give their suggestions to the state government whenever they want.

GST expert CA Rakesh Gupta, who attended the meeting, said that 15 amendments were approved under the Delhi GST Amendment Bill in the Delhi Assembly last week.

For the past few days, there has been a lot of talk among traders across Delhi about these GST elements. After these agreements, lakhs of traders will benefit immensely, which has brought them an atmosphere of happiness.

Live TV