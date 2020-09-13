Delhi government asks private hospitals to reserve 80 % ICU beds as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the national capital, the Delhi government has asked all nursing homes and private hospitals having bed strength of 50 beds or more to reserve at least 80 per cent of their total ICU bed strength. Delhi reported 4,321 new COVID cases and 28 deaths recorded on Saturday alone.

It was for the fourth day in a row that over 4,000 fresh cases were recorded in Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also directed health authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said,"Yesterday, we instructed 33 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients. This has been done since issues were being faced with regards to ICU beds in some private hospitals. I also held a video conference over this and an order has been issued in this regard.''

Jain said the national capital has ramped up testing, which is why an increase in cases is being observed and stressed that it will help in containing and isolating cases of the infection. On Saturday, over 60,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Jain informed that in the national capital the positivity rate is 7.19 per cent while the death rate in the last 10 days has been 0.68 per cent. The overall death rate is 2.23 per cent.

Active cases have risen to 28,059, in the national capital of which 15,371 are in home isolation while 6,294 are admitted to hospitals. As per the Delhi Corona app, 730 of 1,212 ventilator beds are currently occupied.