Manish Sisodia

Delhi government cancels all semester, final exams of universities due to COVID-19

Sisodia said these state universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting some methodology of evaluation.

Delhi government cancels all semester, final exams of universities due to COVID-19

New Delhi: All forthcoming semester and finals exams of all universities under the Delhi government have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday made the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, the state Education Minister wrote: "In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams."

"All the students in Delhi state universities will be promoted to next semesters and the final year students can awarded their degree basis their past performance," Sisodia said.

He said studies in the universities were disrupted due to the pandemic, and it was not possible to conduct examinations as proper classes for the semesters were not taken. "Unprecedented times require unprecedented decisions," Sisodia said.

He said these state universities have been asked to promote their students and award them degrees adopting any method of evaluation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the central government urging them to cancel exams for all central universities.

