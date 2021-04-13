Delhi government declares 14 private hospitals as ‘COVID-19 care centres’, See full list here

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi on Monday (April 12) named 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, St Stephens Hospital and Tis Hazari in the national capital as “COVID-19 care” hospitals.

The government further directed these hospitals not to admit any non-coronavirus patients till further orders from the authorities.

Additionally, as per the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the AAP government has also asked 19 more private hospitals to reserve at least 80% of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.

The order also stated that over 82 private hospitals in the city have been directed to set aside at least 60% of their ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

"Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60% of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order said.

Here’s the complete list of 14 COVID-19 care hospitals:

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Holy Family Hospital Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh Max SS Hospital Shalimar Bagh Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital Venkateshwar Hospital Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Jaipur Golden Hospital Mata Chanan Devi Hospital Pushpawati Singhania Research institute (PSRI) Manipal Hospital Delhi Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 12) called a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

“Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow COVID protocols. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the review meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media, "We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more. At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2%. We have also requested the central govt to increase beds to their current tally of 190."

On Monday, Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. 72 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload of the city has risen to 7,36,688, as per the health department’s notification.

