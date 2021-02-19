Delhi government to formulate comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government will make a comprehensive action plan to tackle dust pollution in the city, said state Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"A comprehensive long-term action plan on dust pollution in Delhi will be made. A seven-member committee including experts from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT Delhi and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been formed. A round table conference is scheduled for March 4 to discuss the anti-pollution campaign till September," Rai told reporters.

"The smog tower at Connaught Place is expected to be completed in June. The Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to speed up the sprinkling work. Delhi government is also looking to strengthen the monitoring of the Green War Room," added the minister.

Various organisations and institutions like the IITs, TERI and Greenpeace will be invited to the round table conference for their suggestions on how to conduct the anti-pollution campaign during the March- September period.

"An action plan will be prepared, after discussing the suggestions received at the round table conference, with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal," the environment minister said.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the very poor category in the national capital on Friday (February 19).

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the ‘very poor’ category as forecast. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of ‘very poor’ for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin.

