New Delhi: A senior officer within the Delhi Government's Department of Women and Child Development stands accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl repeatedly and causing her to become pregnant. The police disclosed this disturbing information on Sunday, shedding light on a deeply troubling case. According to a high-ranking police official, the alleged perpetrator is said to have committed these sexual offenses against his friend's daughter multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.

In response to this shocking revelation, the Delhi Government has expressed its grave concern, particularly because the accused individual holds a significant position within the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD). The government has strongly called for stringent action to be taken against the accused if he is found guilty.

In an official statement, the government expressed, "The accused is employed as a director in the WCD department. A formal complaint has been registered regarding this matter, and we firmly believe that the legal process should be allowed to run its course. The Delhi Government is deeply committed to addressing issues of women's safety and child protection."



The statement further emphasized, "If these allegations are substantiated, it is imperative that rigorous legal action is taken against the accused."

Additionally, the police have implicated the officer's wife in this harrowing case, alleging her involvement in providing abortion-inducing medication to the minor girl to terminate her pregnancy.

The tragic chain of events began when a 12th-grade student confided in a counselor at a hospital recently, grappling with anxiety attacks. This revelation came to light after the student's father passed away in October 2020, leading her to reside with the accused officer and his family. It was during this period that the accused is believed to have exploited the vulnerable situation, reportedly subjecting her to multiple instances of sexual assault.

When the victim became pregnant, she confided in the accused officer's wife, who subsequently procured abortion pills and administered them to the young girl.

The victim returned to her mother's residence in January 2021. Experiencing severe distress in August of the same year, she was admitted to St. Stephen's Hospital. It was during a counseling session at the hospital that she bravely disclosed the entire ordeal.

Following this revelation, the hospital promptly informed the local Burari police station, resulting in the registration of a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A statement from the police affirmed that the victim's statement before a magistrate is still pending, and further investigations into this deeply troubling case are currently underway.