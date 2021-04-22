Delhi HC gives ultimatum to Centre, says 'saving lives is the bottom line'

New Delhi: India recorded over 3 lakh covid cases on Thursday (April 22) and registered 2,104 deaths in a day. Many states in the nation are currently facing a critical shortage of oxygen and black marketing of medicines and essential equipment. The judiciary also entered into the matter, slams the central government for not acting responsibly and letting people die due to a lack of oxygen supply.

Delhi High Court has said that "if the centre wishes, the supply of oxygen to the industries like petroleum and steel can be diverted for the patients. The lives of people struggling with the shortage of oxygen should be saved."

Delhi High Court said that Patparganj Max Hospital will get oxygen soon, but there are many hospitals where there is a lack of oxygen. The court further said that no industry has denied supplying the oxygen and in such a scenario the government should take over the situation.

Meanwhile, the court is informed that there is only 8 hours of oxygen left in Max Hospitals at Vaishali and Gurgaon which will not be able to last till the next morning. The court told the lawyer of the central government that the government will have to make a decision soon.

The court told the central government that we did not say that you are discriminating or not working or taking steps. We are telling you that in this environment we have to explore more options, you have unlimited powers, no industry can refuse you, you have to keep all options open.

During the ongoing hearing in the Delhi High Court, the Joint Secretary of the concerned department in the Central Government told the court that the total production of oxygen in the country can be only 7200 MT maximum while the requirement has reached 8,000 MT at present.

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of Covid management -- the supply of oxygen, essential drugs supply, method and manner of vaccination and judicial power to declare lockdown.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae in the matter. The bench noted that six High Courts -- Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, MP, Calcutta and Allahabad -- were dealing with issues related to COVID management and it was creating confusion. The court said: "We as a court wish to take suo moto cognizance of certain issues. They (High Courts) are exercising jurisdiction in their best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources."

The top court was hearing an application by Vedanta seeking to carry some repair work and re-start the oxygen plant at the Tuticorin, which can manufacture a thousand tonnes of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the country is in dire need of oxygen. The plant has been shut since 2018 over environmental violations.

The top court also asked the Centre to present a national plan. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on Friday (April 23).

