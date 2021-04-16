हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi High Court

Delhi HC receives plea to set up national level commission for welfare of NRIs

The plea has claimed that the prevalent practice of submitting oral/written representations to consulates does not lead to speedy redressal of grievances.

Delhi HC receives plea to set up national level commission for welfare of NRIs
File photo

New Delhi: A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre to set up a national level commission for the welfare of NRIs.

The plea has been moved by Non Resident Indian (NRI) Anisur Rehman, working in the Sultanate of Oman since 2007, seeking a commission for NRIs on the lines of the proposed migrant labour commission.

The petition, filed through advocate Jose Abraham, has said, "A national level commission will help in streamlining all the NRI related welfare schemes on one platform."

"A NRI commission at the Centre will help in safeguarding the interest of expatriates in a much more efficacious and effective manner," the plea said.

The plea has claimed that the prevalent practice of submitting oral/written representations to consulates does not lead to speedy redressal of grievances.

"A robust national NRI" commission with judicial powers is necessary to safeguard welfare of NRIs, it has said.

"A commission along with a tribunal which redresses the grievances of the aggrieved expatriates is quintessential, especially in present times when innumerable expatriates will face job loss on arbitrary grounds and are facing discrimination of the kind never faced before," the petition submitted.

It has also said that so far only three states - Punjab, Kerala and Goa - have constituted an NRI Commission.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi High CourtNRI commissionDelhi High Court plea
Next
Story

Jammu-Kashmir Police arrest SPO, terminate her service for obstructing raid

Must Watch

PT7M22S

Surat: 14-day-old infant dies of COVID-19 at Surat Hospital