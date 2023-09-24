Delhi Horror! Class 10th Boy Brutally Beaten By 4 Teachers In Govt School, FIR Registered

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy, studying in Class 10, sustained multiple injuries after being assaulted allegedly by four of his school teachers in the Yamuna Vihar area of Delhi, officials said. According to the police, an FIR was registered against four teachers at North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura police station in connection with the alleged assault. The four were booked on a complaint filed by the mother of the 16-year-old.

Sharing details of the incident, an officer at the local police station said, "The boy's mother, Kavita, said that her son had been to Delhi Government school in Yamuna Vihar, like most days, on September 15, when he was brutally assualted by a teacher for looking out of the window."

She claimed that despite her son apologising to the teacher, he was thrown out of the classroom, the officer added. "The 16-year-old was then summoned by the same teacher and brutally beaten alongwith three other teachers of the school," the officer quoted the boy's mother as stating in the complaint.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, the 16-year-old said, "I was looking out of the window when sir came and slapped me. When I said it hurt, he slapped me thrice more. When he approached me again after 4-5 minutes, I apologised to him. But he beat me again and drove me out of the class."

"He then took me to the NCC room and called three of his friends (all fellow school teachers) over. Thereater, all four of them punched, kicked and elbowed me. I sustained injuries in my waist and chest and my face swelled up from the assault. I have no clue why the teachers came at me in this way," he added.

He claimed that the four teachers also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the assualt to anyone.

The boy, however, narrated the incident to his mother and refused to go to school, police said.

His mother, in her complaint, stated that he sustained severe pain in his chest and waist and had to be admitted to a hospital.

Further investigation is underway, the police informed.