Delhi hospitals to get more COVID beds amid virus surge

New Delhi: Nine government hospitals of Delhi will now have more COVID beds as the state government has escalated the facility in view of the rising virus cases in the national capital, reported ANI.

According to an official notice, which was issued on January 4, 2021, the Delhi government has directed the administration to increase the increased COVID beds capacity in its nine hospitals from the existing 3,316 to 4,350.

"In the view of the rapid spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, hospitals under GNCTD are hereby directed to escalate beds capacity immediately to the proposed increase in beds," read the said order.

"Further, the MS/MD/Director of all concerned GNCTD hospitals must ensure that all preparations are made for engaging necessary manpower, equipment etc to meet up bed escalation operationalization," it added

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases, probably triggered by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, in New Delhi continue to see a rising trend with over 10 thousand fresh virus cases recorded on Wednesday pushing the positivity rate to 11.88%.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department, Delhi has reported 10,665 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The national capital has reported 14,74,366 COVID-19 cases so far, including 23,307 active cases

With eight COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death tally in the city has gone up to 25,121. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday said that a third wave of the coronavirus has already hit the state going by the current projections and that all the necessary measures are being taken.

(With ANI inputs)

