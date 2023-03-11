topStoriesenglish2582287
Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: ED Likely To Record BRS Leader K Kavitha's Testimony Today

BRS leader K. Kavitha has staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has said that she never met former Delhi`s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and her name was unnecessarily being dragged into the matter.

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha is likely to join the Enforcement Directorate`s (ED) probe on Saturday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. She was summoned to join the probe on Thursday, but she wrote a letter seeking more time after which her questioning was postponed for Saturday (March 11) 11 AM.

On Friday, she also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar and said that she never met former Delhi`s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and her name was unnecessarily being dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in Delhi Excise matter which allegedly paid a kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders. She might be confronted with the Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai who was arrested on Friday as Pillai is also from South Group.

"The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora. Now we will have to confront Pillai with Kavitha," a source said.

Sisodia is currently on ED`s remand. There are possibilities that Kavitha might be confronted with Sisodia and ED grill them in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders allegedly received through hawala channel from South Group. The source said that Kavitha will be confronted with the statement of Sisodia.

