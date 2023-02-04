Delhi: Man, Acquitted in Chhawla Gang Rape Case, Accused of Murdering Auto-Rickshaw Driver

New Delhi: A man, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case, was arrested along with his associate for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Dwarka, here, said a police official on Saturday. The accused Vinod and his associate Pawan were arrested for stabbing Anar Singh (44), an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Munirka, to death in Dwarka`s Sector-13 area early on January 26.

"Anar was declared brought dead at the hospital and he had a stab injury on his neck. During the investigation, both the accused were nabbed," said the senior police official.

On interrogation, it was revealed that after boarding the auto-rickshaw, the accused tried to rob the driver upon reaching Dwarka. When the driver resisted, they stabbed him and fled from the spot.

Vinod recently came out of jail where he was lodged for around 10 years in connection with gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi`s Chhawla area. Around three months ago, the Supreme Court had acquitted three men who were sentenced to death for the crime, saying that the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The 19-year-old girl`s mutilated body was found three days after she was abducted. The woman worked in the Cyber City area in Gurugram and belonged to Uttarakhand.