Delhi Metro to run with 100 per cent seating capacity, no standing passengers will be allowed: DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday (January 5, 2022) informed that the metro will be running with a 100 per cent seating capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice.

In a Public Service Announcement, the DMRC said, "In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice."

Public Service Announcement In the wake of the latest guidelines issued by DDMA, Delhi Metro will be running with the 100% seating capacity & no standing passengers will be allowed till further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) January 5, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting and informed that buses and Delhi Metro trains will again run at full seating capacity as long queues were being seen at bus stops and stations which could become "super spreaders" after the capacity had been halved.

This is noteworthy that when the 'yellow' alert was sounded in the national capital, the Delhi Metro trains were operating with 50% seating capacity. The DMRC had requested people to 'travel only if absolutely essential' and to 'keep extra time' in your commute by the Metro as entry had to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

pic.twitter.com/fxegm7bNbs — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2021

"An 8 coach Metro train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises of approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With present restrictions of 50% seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers. Therefore, an 8 coach train can now accommodate approximately 200 passengers only. This is less than 10 percent of a train's normal carrying capacity," the DMRC had said in a statement on December 30, 2021.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

The DDMA also decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. It will come into force at 10 PM on Friday and will be in place till 5 AM on Monday and only essential services will be allowed in the national capital during the period. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.

"There have been lockdowns before so people have a fair idea about what is allowed and what is not," the deputy chief minister said.

E-pass will be issued to those engaged in essential services during the weekend curfew, he added.

Weekend Curfew in Delhi‼️ WFH for Govt Offices

50% capacity for Private Offices

Bus/Metro will run in full capacity for people's convenience but mask is mandatory

Decision taken in DDMA meeting Don't panic, as most Omicron cases are mild - Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/S1ZxNDDpA7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 4, 2022

Delhi logs 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, most since May 16

Delhi reported 5,481 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest since May 16. The case positivity rate has now mounted to 8.37 per cent, which is the highest since May 17 when it was 8.42 per cent. The city currently has 14,889 coronavirus active cases.

The national capital also recorded three fatalities, the highest since August 18.

Live TV