Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809961https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-ncr-air-pollution-grap-ii-measures-to-kick-in-from-tomorrow-key-details-2809961.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Delhi NCR Air Pollution: GRAP-II Measures To Kick In From Tomorrow, Key Details

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders to implement GRAP-II in Delhi NCR starting Tuesday, October 22.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi NCR Air Pollution: GRAP-II Measures To Kick In From Tomorrow, Key Details

In a bid to curb worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi NCR, starting October 22, 2024, at 8:00 AM. This move aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region.

What Is GRAP-II?

GRAP-II is initiated when the air quality falls under the "very poor" category. The plan outlines specific actions to be taken by various agencies to mitigate pollution. These measures are in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force.

As per a government release, under GRAP-2 restrictions in Delhi NCR, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water on them to be done, traffic police personnel to ensure there are no traffic jams so that pollution can be controlled.

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation will be running additional train trips on across its network starting Tuesday to intensify the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR.

The sub-committee also urged citizens to adhere to the Citizen Charter under GRAP and assist in the effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK