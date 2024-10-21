Delhi NCR Air Pollution: GRAP-II Measures To Kick In From Tomorrow, Key Details

In a bid to curb worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi NCR, starting October 22, 2024, at 8:00 AM. This move aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region.

What Is GRAP-II?

GRAP-II is initiated when the air quality falls under the "very poor" category. The plan outlines specific actions to be taken by various agencies to mitigate pollution. These measures are in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force.

As per a government release, under GRAP-2 restrictions in Delhi NCR, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water on them to be done, traffic police personnel to ensure there are no traffic jams so that pollution can be controlled.

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation will be running additional train trips on across its network starting Tuesday to intensify the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR.

The sub-committee also urged citizens to adhere to the Citizen Charter under GRAP and assist in the effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region.