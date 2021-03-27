Delhi Police issues COVID-19 guidelines ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the general public. The Delhi Traffic Police reiterated the Delhi government's ban on public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri and said that any person found violating directives for COVID-19 will be prosecuted as per law.

It also said that in cases of drunken driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding, the driving license will be seized and liable for suspension for a period of a minimum of 3 months.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without license, etc," it said.

The Delhi Traffic Police also said that it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers, etc.

It informed that special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special Traffic Police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams will also be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, red light jumping, etc. Besides this, radar guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

The general public has been advised to obey traffic rules and directives for COVID-19, specifically the following:

1) Not to drink and drive.

2) Observe prescribed speed limits.

3) Obey traffic signals.

4) Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles.

5) Two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding.

6) Not to indulge in reckless, dangerous or zig-zag driving.

7) Not to allow minors or unauthorized persons to drive your vehicle.

8) Not to indulge in performing stunts on two-wheelers.

9) Celebrate Holi indoors, not on public places or roads.

10) Wear a face mask.

11) Maintain social distance.

12) Do not spit in public places.