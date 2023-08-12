Delhi Police Register FIR Over Alleged Gas Leak Incident In MCD School

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registed an FIR against unknown persons over the alleged gas leak incident at the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Inderpuri, due to which 28 students fell ill, an official said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer told IANS that the police were currently investigating the incident reported at the municipal school on Friday.

Of the 28 students, 19 were admitted to the RML Hospital, while nine were taken to the Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. Two students had received oxygen support, following which their conditions also improved subsequently, the DCP added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had officially stated that the gas leak took place near the railway tracks. But in response, the Railways denied any reports of gas leak from their stations and emphasized that their wagons never carry toxic gases that could endanger health.



On Friday, the police received a PCR call from the school regarding some children who were not feeling well, including a few who had been vomiting. A police team immediately reached the spot and shifted the affected students to the hospitals.