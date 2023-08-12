trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647968
NewsIndia
DELHI GAS LEAK

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Alleged Gas Leak Incident In MCD School

Of the 28 students, 19 were admitted to the RML Hospital, while nine were taken to the Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. Two students had received oxygen support, following which their conditions also improved subsequent

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Alleged Gas Leak Incident In MCD School

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registed an FIR against unknown persons over the alleged gas leak incident at the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Inderpuri, due to which 28 students fell ill, an official said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer told IANS that the police were currently investigating the incident reported at the municipal school on Friday.

Of the 28 students, 19 were admitted to the RML Hospital, while nine were taken to the Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. Two students had received oxygen support, following which their conditions also improved subsequently, the DCP added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had officially stated that the gas leak took place near the railway tracks. But in response, the Railways denied any reports of gas leak from their stations and emphasized that their wagons never carry toxic gases that could endanger health.

On Friday, the police received a PCR call  from the school regarding some children who were not feeling well, including a few who had been vomiting. A police team immediately reached the spot and shifted the affected students to the hospitals.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train