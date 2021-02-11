Delhi Police unveils Deep Sidhu-Red Fort violence connection; check details

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Delhi Police is conducting an intensive investigation to unveil the connection between Deep Sidhu and January 26 Red Fort violence.

The team is scanning the CD-R, known as call record details, of the accused to find out about his whereabouts on the day of the violence.

The team comprises the senior-most officials, who have been interrogating Sidhu while showing him the video recordings of him at the Red Fort violence.

Deep Sidhu was arrested by the SIU on Monday (February 8) for his alleged role in the violence. Additionally, the crime branch is also looking for his three friends who accompanied him to the spot.

The most important question of the interrogation is ‘what was the intention of Deep Sidhu and his other three friends for going to the Red Fort?’

The accused confessed during the interrogation that his intentions were “not bad” and he went to the historic monument as everybody else was going there.

The team is still scanning through the videos of the January 26 Red Fort violence in order to identify the faces of the people involved. Till now over hundred people have been identified and some have been brought in for questioning by the police.

Meanwhile, another accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, Iqbal Singh, was arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday (February night. The violence took place when tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26 during their tractor parade to highlight their demand for repealing the new agri laws.

