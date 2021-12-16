Delhi PWD's new guidelines for construction of footpaths and over bridges

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday (December 15) has issued fresh guidelines for the construction of footpaths and foot overbridges in the national capital.

"It is directed that manhole covers be properly placed and levelled with adjoining paver block surface. Joints of paver blocks are (to be) properly filled with specified sand, missing kerbstones are (to be) placed in position while vegetation or debris removed from the footpaths," the PWD circular said.

The new guidelines come after the observations of mismanagement in the footpaths, manhole covers. The body also found that paver blocks and kerbstones are missing in patches and the debris can be seen lying on footpaths and wild vegetation is growing at some places.

Here are the guidelines issued by the local body.

At mismanaged spots, an opening in the central verge should be provided for smooth crossing by pedestrians.

If required, locations of zebra crossings may also be altered in consultation with the traffic police.

All signages should be maintained properly and their visibility ensured.

At some places, tree branches have been found covering the signages and they should be pruned regularly.

For the foot overbridges, the guidelines said soil testing should be conducted mandatorily before starting work on any FOB to ensure structural safety.

A proper test of steel material and welding should also be ensured before allowing the erection of fabricated material at the site.

The railings in FOBs on deck and steps should be fixed properly and sturdily after cutting holes of proper size in the flooring material.

(With agency inputs)

